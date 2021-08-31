Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,347 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

NYSE MDT opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,220 shares of company stock worth $7,403,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

