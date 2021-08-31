Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. 1,499,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,398. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,729,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,121,000 after acquiring an additional 984,463 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

