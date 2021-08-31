Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

COCSF remained flat at $$5.69 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.