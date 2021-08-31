Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Cognex worth $16,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after buying an additional 649,320 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Cognex by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after buying an additional 484,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Cognex stock opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

