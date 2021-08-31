Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Cognex stock opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.