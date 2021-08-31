CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). CollPlant Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,257. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $96.39 million and a P/E ratio of 73.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 245,268 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,361,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,743,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

