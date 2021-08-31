Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $380.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

