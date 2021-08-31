Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 325 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23.

