Colonial Trust Advisors Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after buying an additional 85,449 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 200,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17.

