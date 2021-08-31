Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

