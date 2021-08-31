Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. 98,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,886. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

