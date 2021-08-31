Comparing Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spindle and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Payments 0 3 16 0 2.84

Global Payments has a consensus price target of $220.79, suggesting a potential upside of 36.88%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Spindle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spindle and Global Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Payments $7.42 billion 6.38 $584.52 million $6.01 26.84

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Risk & Volatility

Spindle has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A N/A Global Payments 10.83% 7.70% 4.72%

Summary

Global Payments beats Spindle on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spindle Company Profile

Spindle, Inc. provides payment-processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway. It also acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses. The company is based in Marco Island, Florida.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States.

