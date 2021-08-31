COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.00% of COMPASS Pathways worth $30,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

