Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

