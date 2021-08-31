Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 898 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $413.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $456,123,284.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

