Conn’s (CONN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect Conn’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CONN opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $733.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $266,748.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,411.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conn’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 389.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Conn’s worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

