Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Consolidated Water has increased its dividend payment by 51.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $184.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.19.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Water stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.45% of Consolidated Water worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.