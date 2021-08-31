Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C) Director John Andrew Dorward Purchases 300,000 Shares

Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C) Director John Andrew Dorward bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,279,000 shares in the company, valued at C$89,530.

John Andrew Dorward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John Andrew Dorward bought 16,000 shares of Contact Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$1,200.00.

On Friday, July 16th, John Andrew Dorward purchased 200,000 shares of Contact Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Andrew Dorward purchased 100,000 shares of Contact Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, John Andrew Dorward purchased 100,000 shares of Contact Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

Shares of CVE C opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. Contact Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.24.

Contact Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company principally holds interests in the Green Springs Property that comprises 220 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 18 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Pony Creek Property, which includes 1,032 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 82 square kilometers situated in Elko County, Nevada.

