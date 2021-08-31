ConvaTec Group Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2277 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

