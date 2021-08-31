Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $332,686.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,372.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,285.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,556 shares of company stock valued at $86,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

