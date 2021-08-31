Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.20.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Read More: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.