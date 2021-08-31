CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 90.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR opened at $146.99 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

