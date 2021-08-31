Cormark Comments on National Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.50.

NA stock opened at C$99.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$90.26. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$62.50 and a 1-year high of C$100.42. The firm has a market cap of C$33.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

