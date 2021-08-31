Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $453.68. The stock had a trading volume of 78,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,440. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $460.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $424.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

