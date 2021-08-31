Craig Hallum Increases Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $219.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $188.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,733. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $193.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.88.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.