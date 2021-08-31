Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post $781.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.60 million. Crane posted sales of $734.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CR stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $101.77. 181,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.69. Crane has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

