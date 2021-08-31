Creative Planning Decreases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,037 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HP were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 101.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,667 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 167,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 148.90% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

