Creative Planning Decreases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 350.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $172.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.40. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $185.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.