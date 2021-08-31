Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,435,000.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

