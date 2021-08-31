Creative Planning Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Realty Income by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,963 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

