Creative Planning Sells 1,502 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

STX opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

