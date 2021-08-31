Creative Planning Sells 2,049 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

