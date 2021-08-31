Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,490,000 after purchasing an additional 91,844 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Credicorp by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Credicorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Credicorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAP opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.06. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.89.

BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

