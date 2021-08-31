Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.29 Million

Brokerages expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report $148.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.80 million. Cree posted sales of $216.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $671.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $641.80 million to $707.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $985.31 million, with estimates ranging from $918.10 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.22. Cree has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cree by 36.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $250,525,000 after buying an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cree by 122.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after buying an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cree by 68.3% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 743,815 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $72,842,000 after buying an additional 301,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cree by 41.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 837,559 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,022,000 after buying an additional 247,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

