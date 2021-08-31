Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CREE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.22. Cree has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

