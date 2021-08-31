Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

CCRN has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $811.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 175,175 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.