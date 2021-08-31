CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.430-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of CRWD traded down $14.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.70. The stock had a trading volume of 364,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,022. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of -397.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.17 and its 200 day moving average is $225.22.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.37.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,334 shares of company stock valued at $75,926,213. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.