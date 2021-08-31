CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.391-1.409 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,068,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.66 and a 200 day moving average of $225.49. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.37.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,334 shares of company stock valued at $75,926,213. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

