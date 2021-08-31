Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

