Crystal Rock Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crystal Rock Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 9.8% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.86. 241,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $381.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.04 and a 200-day moving average of $320.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.