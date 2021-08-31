Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 136 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 283.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $332.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 131.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.06.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

