Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 374 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

