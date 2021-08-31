Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.