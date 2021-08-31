Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $380,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $565.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

