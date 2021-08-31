Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $449,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

