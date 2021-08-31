Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 56,788 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,788 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.