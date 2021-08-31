Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) traded down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $27.47. 959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 243,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at $1,930,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 17,133.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 29,459.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 295,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 294,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 93.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 561,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

