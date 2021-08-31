Culp (CULP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CULP traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,715. The company has a market cap of $164.28 million, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. Culp has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Culp worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

