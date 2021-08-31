CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after buying an additional 1,124,402 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.