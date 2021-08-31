Cytek BioSciences, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CTKB) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 1st. Cytek BioSciences had issued 14,564,635 shares in its initial public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $247,598,795 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Cytek BioSciences’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CTKB opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

