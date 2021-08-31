CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $330.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

